Trending on the popular streaming platform after just a day, the feelgood Burnley-based biopic tells the story of Colne minibus salesman Dave Fishwick’s crusade to set up a bank in Burnley.

Starring James Bond actor Rory Kinnear in the title role, Game of Thrones star Joel Fry as a London lawyer trying to make the dream come true and Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville trying to scupper that dream, the film has proved a hit with Dave’s fellow Lancastrians if social media is anything to go by.

Dave Fishwick at the premiere of his Netflix film Bank of Dave at Reel Cinema in Burnley.

The Burnley Express ran an engagement post on our Facebook page asking for readers’ opinions, and the vast majority were positive.

The post attracted 850 comments. Here’s just a few:

"Inspirational film, well done”

“Brilliant , proper feel good movie”

“Loved it but it would be nicer to see more of Burnley”

“Thank you David and Burnley, these are the values we need to show the country and help ourselves get out of this vicious circle where it's just the bankers who help themselves”

“Loved it, about time there was some positive views of Lancashire and Lancashire people”

“Think every town needs a Dave the world would be a much nicer place”

