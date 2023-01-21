News you can trust since 1877
The great British public love Netflix feelgood movie 'Bank of Dave'

It’s been nearly a week now since the world premiere in Burnley of Netflix movie ‘Bank of Dave’ and it’s fair to say the warmhearted film has struck a chord with the viewing public.

By Dominic Collis
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 11:18am

Trending on the popular streaming platform after just a day, the feelgood Burnley-based biopic tells the story of Colne minibus salesman Dave Fishwick’s crusade to set up a bank in Burnley.

Starring James Bond actor Rory Kinnear in the title role, Game of Thrones star Joel Fry as a London lawyer trying to make the dream come true and Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville trying to scupper that dream, the film has proved a hit with Dave’s fellow Lancastrians if social media is anything to go by.

Dave Fishwick at the premiere of his Netflix film Bank of Dave at Reel Cinema in Burnley.
The Burnley Express ran an engagement post on our Facebook page asking for readers’ opinions, and the vast majority were positive.

The post attracted 850 comments. Here’s just a few:

"Inspirational film, well done”

“Brilliant , proper feel good movie”

“Loved it but it would be nicer to see more of Burnley”

“Thank you David and Burnley, these are the values we need to show the country and help ourselves get out of this vicious circle where it's just the bankers who help themselves”

“Loved it, about time there was some positive views of Lancashire and Lancashire people”

“Think every town needs a Dave the world would be a much nicer place”

“Brilliant feel good film, such an inspirational man and great to see Burnley portrayed in a positive light.”

