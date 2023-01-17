Following its world premiere at Reel Cinema in Burnley on Sunday, the hotly-anticipated movie went on general release on Netflix yesterday and is already trending as one of its most watched films, to the delight of the man himself.

Dave, who lives in the Ribble Valley and has a minibus business in Colne and of course his famous bank in Burnley, was understandably delighted with the news.

The Burnley Express caught up with him after a whirlwind few days.

Dave Fishwick at the premiere of his Netflix film Bank of Dave at Reel Cinema in Burnley.

Dave beamed: “The positive feedback online and on Twitter and TikTok has been amazing and unbelievable. I have never seen anything like it before.

"In less than 24 hours we are now trending on Netflix, the biggest movie platform in the world. Wow. I’ve had lots of incredibly positive messages about the movie and Burnley being shown in an amazing, positive way, which I think is fantastic.

"We are helping to put Burnley on the world stage.”

The film stars Bond actor Rory Kinnear in the title role and Games of Thrones star Joel Fry as the lawyer who makes the dream happen.

Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, Hugh Bonneville of Downton Abbey and Paddington fame, as well as a few surprise cameos contribute to what Netflix hope will be its feel-good movie of the year.