The heartwarming tale of Dave’s crusade against the big banks, which is released globally on Netflix tomorrow (Monday), stars Bond actor Rory Kinnear in the title role and Games of Thrones star Joel Fry as the lawyer who makes it happen.

Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, Hugh Bonneville of Downton Abbey and Paddington fame, as well as a few surprise cameos contribute to what Netflix believe will be its feelgood movie of the year.

A throng of television, radio and print media gathered in the foyer of the Reel Cinema to catch interviews and photographs of some of the stars including Rory and Jo Hartley (After Life).

And in true ‘Dave from Burnley’ fashion, the man himself forwent a limousine to arrive at the glitzy occasion in one of his own minibuses.

Local viewers will be pleased to see that many familiar Burnley and Pendle locations play their part as “supporting characters” in the film, which will be broadcast on television screens around the world.

Visit the Burnley Express website tomorrow to watch Dave, Rory and director Chris Foggin speak to reporter Dominic Collis about the film and the impact it could have Burnley and our surrounding areas.

