A group of local pubs that have introduced ‘Tax-Free Mondays’ have seen a 38% uplift in business.

As revealed in the Burnley Express, the Seafood Pub Company launched the scheme that sees tax removed from various food and drinks at the start of each week.

And the hospitality business has now said it’s seen around 200 extra people through the door each Monday.

The offer, which runs until Chancellor Rachel Reeves unveils her Autumn Budget on October 30th, sees the value of the VAT from food and VAT and Duty from all pints and half pints, large and regular glasses of wine and double and single gins at the following pubs:

The Forest, Fence

The Alma Inn (Laneshawbridge); The Forest (Fence); The Derby Arms (Longridge); The Farmers Arms (Great Eccleston); The Fenwick (Claughton); The Hesketh Arms (Rufford); The Fleece (Addingham).

As well as boosting turnover on Mondays, the Seafood Pub Company has also seen more 1,500 people sign up to its new SPC Membership, where customers can turn points turn into currency, and receive exclusive rewards and discounts.

Just for signing up to SPC Membership, customers earn a £5 voucher.

“We’ve been working on the SPC Membership programme behind the scenes for months now, to try and deliver the best possible rewards for our guests and recognise how much we appreciate their loyalty,” said Seafood Pub Company MD Joycelyn Neve.

“Feedback from our guests for their first members reward, Tax-Free Mondays, in addition to the points they’re now collecting for every £1 spent with us has been fantastic.

“⁠Tax-Free Mondays works brilliantly because it’s so versatile, which we pride ourselves on being, as local pubs with great food and rooms.

“One of our training mantras is a pie and a pint on a Tuesday lunch is just as important as lobster and champagne on a Saturday night.

“This is exactly what we can see happening on Tax-Free Mondays, from a couple of pints at the bar or a three-course dinner with fancy wine, and everything in between.

“Everyone is welcome and should come and enjoy their Mondays at a tax-free price with us.”