The Seafood Pub Company, which operates a number of bistro-style pub eateries across Lancashire, has said it will be cutting tax on its meals until the next Budget at the end of October.

Owners of six sites in Lancashire and one just over the border in Yorkshire, the pub group has launched ‘Tax-Free Mondays’ where they will be deducting the value of the VAT from their food and VAT and Duty from all pints and half pints, large and regular glasses of wine and double and single gins.

It will happen every Monday until the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, announces her Autumn Budget on October 30th.

The Tax-Free Monday offer means a pint of Peroni will go down from £5.90 to £4.50, a large glass of house wine will be reduced from £8.10 to £6.33, and a single gin drops from £3.95 to £3.06.

The Derby Arms in Longridge

Meanwhile, with VAT removed from food, haddock and chips with mushy peas and tartare sauce will cost £14.58 instead of £17.50, a 10oz rib-eye steak with chips, mushrooms, tomato and watercress goes down from £29.95 to £24.96, and it will be £12.46 instead of £14.95 for a sweet potato and red lentil curry with basmati rice, tender-stem broccoli and flatbread.

The SPC have also announced a longer-term scheme to reward their regulars – the SPC Membership, a loyalty programme that will allow customers to earn points for every pound they spend, all year round.

“Our regular guests are just as much a part of the family as the team at the Seafood Pub Company,” said managing director, Joycelyn Neve.

“We appreciate the loyal custom they show us all year round and we wanted to offer something back, both short and longer-term, to thank them.

“At a time when the cost of living is affecting everyone, removing taxes on our products every Monday to our members will hopefully encourage people to treat themselves to a meal or a few drinks with family and friends – and we will absorb the tax they would normally pay.”

The six Seafood Pub Company properties in Lancashire are The Alma Inn (Laneshawbridge), The Forest (Fence), The Derby Arms (Longridge), The Farmers Arms (Great Eccleston), The Fenwick (Claughton), The Hesketh Arms (Rufford) and The Fleece (Addingham).