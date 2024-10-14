Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Burnley wedding cake design company has been nominated in the prestigious Wedding Industry Awards.

Rosehill Cake Studio has been announced as a regional finalist in the hotly-fought wedding cake category with the aim of being recognised as the best in the North West.

Owner and designer at Rosehill Cake Studio Margaret Levy said: “Being nominated is a huge honour. Being a part of this competition is recognition of the passion, artistry and creativity I bring to each design.

“I work on just one wedding cake per week and this means that I can dedicate the time and attention that each commission deserves. This nomination reaffirms my commitment to excellence and delivering a personalised design experience to each of my wedding couples.”

Rosehill Cake Studio owner Margaret Levy at Eaves Hall

The first step on the road to wider recognition will be a win at the Regional Awards event in November. Here, the companies that have received the best feedback from their clients and have caught the eye of the expert Judging Panel will be crowned Regional Winner in November before progressing to the National Finals in January 2025.

“Since 2011 The Wedding Industry Awards has been dedicated to recognising and rewarding excellence in the wedding industry and this year’s Regional Finalists are clearly at the top of their game,” said Damian Bailey, founder of The Wedding Industry Awards.

Margaret added: “It’s been a great year for Rosehill Cake Studio. I’ve been privileged to work with so many fantastic couples who trusted me to create some amazing designs. I’ve also invested in my website and been a part of some breathtaking photoshoots, working alongside many of our region’s most talented suppliers.”