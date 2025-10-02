Poundland stores in Burnley and Colne to offer discounts ahead of closures

Poundland has today confirmed extensive clearance sales have begun, or will shortly commence, at 18 locations including Burnley and Colne.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers at the Burnley store in Princess Way Retail Park, and the Colne store in the Boundary Retail Park, Corporation Street, will be able to take advantage of significant savings as these stores prepare for closure in the days ahead.

The reductions of up to 40%, will see items marked down in price until they’re sold and cover all the stock in each store from homewares to groceries and clothing to health and beauty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Poundland stores in Burnley and Colne will be offering discounts ahead of closure

Earlier this month Poundland brought its main 68-store closure programme to a conclusion, closing 57 stores by September 28th, and placing a further 11 closures on hold.

In time Poundland still expects to operate a network of around 650-700 stores compared to around 800 at the beginning of the restructuring programme, as leases expire or landlords exercise any option to serve notice.

The clearance sales underway and launching in the coming weeks are all taking place at lease-expiry locations as Poundland continues its programme to simplify its retail network around its best-performing sites, securing the future of thousands of jobs and hundreds of stores.

Poundland’s retail director Darren MacDonald said: “We know how disappointing it is when we leave a store, but before we close our doors for a final time, we’re determined to say goodbye by offering even more amazing value to customers.

“These special reductions, on top of the value we offer day-in-day-out across our wider network, will help us leave these locations with pride.”