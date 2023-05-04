News you can trust since 1877
Pioneer Place: Latest photos show multi-million pound leisure development is close to completion

We’re getting ‘peri-peri’ close to the opening of Pioneer Place.

By John Deehan
Published 4th May 2023, 13:08 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 13:08 BST

The Burnley Express revealed back in March that global peri-peri chicken chain Nando’s would be joining Reel Cinema at the much-anticipated £23m. leisure development.

And last month, we brought you news that Starbucks had become the latest big brand to sign on the dotted line.

Work on the the town centre complex, which will feature a further three cafe/eateries and a 226-space public pay-and-display car park, is due to finish in the summer.

Take a look at the photos below to see just where the build is up to. And click here to see how much the site has changed since work started in March 2023.

