We’re getting ‘peri-peri’ close to the opening of Pioneer Place.

The Burnley Express revealed back in March that global peri-peri chicken chain Nando’s would be joining Reel Cinema at the much-anticipated £23m. leisure development.

And last month, we brought you news that Starbucks had become the latest big brand to sign on the dotted line.

Work on the the town centre complex, which will feature a further three cafe/eateries and a 226-space public pay-and-display car park, is due to finish in the summer.

Take a look at the photos below to see just where the build is up to. And click here to see how much the site has changed since work started in March 2023.

Pioneer Place in Burnley as it starts to take shape in May 2023. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

