The Patch App will make it easier for tens of thousands of people in the county to manage their cleans.

Their aim is to bring window cleaning and other home maintenance into the 21st Century. The Colne based business aims to revolutionise the market, making instant book and convenience the default. The industry currently relies on consumers working hard to make bookings and having to go out of their way to make payment.

The tech company was co-founded by Paul White, whose idea brought the milk delivery round into the 21st century with Modern Milkman; and Lancashire Innovation Challenge winner, 24-year-old Conor Walsh.

Patch window cleaners

It aims to be serving 100,000 households across Yorkshire and the North West by March.

Conor said: “Our teams of cleaners are professional, honest and reliable, and importantly, booking, managing and finding your Window Cleaner is easy. There’ll be no more scratching round for change when there’s a knock on the door, or having to bank transfer money. It brings it right into the 21st Century, backed up with a proper Customer Service team too.”

They view App-based subscription window cleaning as the first step on their journey to revolutionising the market.

Conor Walsh and Paul White

“We’ve worked really hard, with a relatively small but very talented team to get launched,” said Paul. “We are relentlessly focussed on meeting the needs of consumers, and our team are very experienced in doing that.”

“Shortly our Window Cleaning customers will be able to book other services like jet washing, lawn mowing, roof cleans and gutter cleans. It’s designed to make like a whole lot easier, everything is instant book, payments are automated, there is no waiting for quotes and you can pause your subscription at any time at the click of a button too”.