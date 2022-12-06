Paul White, who runs Paul’s Farm in Laneshaw Bridge with business partner Conor Walsh, was speaking after the upmarket chain announced it would work with the business as part of its Accelerator scheme.

Paul said: “I have been obsessed with the Booths brand for years, I’m a fiercely proud Lancastrian, and I’ve always wanted to farm. This opportunity to work with Booths is the culmination of a boyhood dream come true. The scheme itself is a really refreshing way of farmers and supermarkets working together.”

The Accelerator scheme was launched to celebrate Booths 175th year of retailing to provide a legacy for the next generation of food businesses.

Paul White and Conor Walsh from Paul's Farm which has gone into partnership with Booths supermarket chain

Nearly 200 businesses applied for the scheme, with over 15 additional businesses meeting with buyers to discuss future listings with Booths.

Paul spent over a decade in local politics as a Conservative councillor and was at one time a leader of Pendle Council.

However, a diagnosis of cardiomyopathy-heart failure caused him to rethink a stressful life in politics and return to his dream of running his own farm.

During the pandemic Paul kept an eye on the farming press and spotted warnings of a turkey shortages at Christmas. He rented an acre of woodland in his village, bought 200 turkey chicks for £2,000, and read up on how to rear them. He sold every bird at a healthy profit and expanded the flock to rear 500 birds this year adding another new entrant to farming, Conor Walsh.

Conor said: “We’re chuffed to bits that Booths are so happy with our turkeys, after trying them and visiting the farm. It’s a real seal of approval for the quality of our product, and another huge leap forward for this farming journey we’re on.”

Paul’s Farm was recently rewarded in the British Farming Awards, when the business walked away as Silver medallists in the New Entrant category.