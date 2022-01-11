New Burnley town centre cinema will offer 'premium experience rarely seen outside London'
Work is due to start shortly on re-locating Burnley's Reel Cinema to its new town centre location.
The cinema, which is currently located at Hollywood Park in Manchester Road, anchors the ambitious Pioneer Place leisure complex development, which will see five retail and leisure units, along with a total of 225 parking spaces, created on the former Pioneer supermarket site in Curzon Street.
It will feature state-of-the-art laser projection for all seven screens, and improved leather seating – with ample leg room – in six of the auditoria.
The seventh – the Reel Lounge – will offer customers a premium cinema-going experience rarely seen outside of London and the UK’s largest cities, with luxury sofa seating and waiter/waitress service.
Kailash Suri, managing director of Reel Cinemas Ltd, said “We are delighted that work will be under way shortly on our new Reel Cinema Burnley, and that we will be able to
offer our customers old and new a truly outstanding cinema-going experience, the likes of which is currently unavailable in the town.
"Reel Cinemas prides itself on offering our audience members great customer service, complete comfort and value for money. The new Reel Cinema Burnley will continue to give the local community somewhere to spend quality time with family and friends.”
Until work on the new Pioneer Place development is completed, and the new cinema opened, the existing Reel Cinema will remain open in its current location.