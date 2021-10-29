Burnley Pioneer Place: Leisure complex gets final approvals for New Year start as Boohoo invests in project

Burnley Council reiterated its continued support for the proposed multi-million pound scheme at its Full Council meeting last when a number of measures were approved to ensure the planned cinema and leisure complex goes ahead.

The project had already secured £3.68m. from the Government’s Getting Building Fund, administered through Lancashire LEP, and £3m. from Lancashire County Council.

However, like numerous construction projects across the country, the project had been coming under increasing pressure due to challenging inflationary conditions.

CGI of how Pioneer Place is expected to look in Burnley town centre

Following discussions with all partners, solutions were found to enable the scheme to still be delivered within the parameters agreed by the council 12 months ago.

This has led to Boohoo coming on board as a partner, committing £300,000 to the project.

John Lyttle, CEO of Boohoo said: “The Boohoo group are delighted to help support this exciting project in Burnley which will be a fantastic addition to the town.

"We opened our first international distribution centre in Burnley 11 years ago, and are proud to be one of the largest private sector employers in the area and long-standing partner of the Burnley community.

"Our wonderful team has grown to over 2,000 people who will all benefit from this wonderful new leisure area and we look forward to seeing it take shape.”

Developers Maple Grove secured planning permission for a scheme, which would be anchored by an eight-screen Reel cinema with nine retail and leisure units, plus a 125-space car park.

Last year, Maple Grove, due to changing market conditions, submitted a new application for a seven-screen cinema and five retail and leisure units, with a total of 226 parking spaces.

Council leader Councillor Afrasiab Anwar said: “The council and its development partner Maple Grove Developments have invested a considerable amount of time and resource into bringing the scheme to this stage.

“We are determined to forge forward with this exciting and ambitious project despite a number of challenges facing the construction industry, not just here in Burnley but across the whole world.

“Pioneer Place will bring new visitors to Burnley town centre during the day and evening time, deliver new jobs and support the growth of the UCLan campus.

"It will help diversify what the town centre has to offer to local residents and visitors alike and help boost the local economy.

“This is a major opportunity to expand and improve Burnley town centre and one that we have to take advantage of, and even the biggest social upheaval since the Second World War won’t stop us doing that.

“I would like to thank all partners for supporting this project, but I would especially like to thank Boohoo, for stepping in at the eleventh hour and investing in the project.