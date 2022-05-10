Clitheroe Library goes pop art for Jubilee celebrations and dementia

My Colourful Memories CIC, which offers these respite sessions at Clitheroe Library from 2pm to 4pm, has been working with families in the run-up to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Founder Neil Floyd said: “We have been super creative with activities during the past few months, such as crafting items from yesteryears out of recycled food packaging. A pet food box is transformed into a 1960 telephone box, and spinning tops, a popular childhood toy, are made out of paper plates.

"I’ve also incorporated a concept I developed three years ago that involves participants colouring sections of a larger picture. Because the participant is unaware of what they are colouring, the outcome is a piece of artwork bursting with colour. Further, the creative concept enables other groups, schools and organisations to contribute to the piece.

Wall art for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

“We have created a giant pop art piece to commemorate the Jubilee of the Queen, which is on display at Clitheroe Library. The feedback has been exceptionally positive from participants who have attended the sessions.

“Rebecca Hewitt, the library's officer, has kindly supported this initiative and allowed us to extend the sessions that were initially only a one-off.

“Carers of people with dementia often use this session as a small break and are amazed when they return to see what their loved ones have created.

My Colourful Memories CIC have been working with dementia families in Clitheroe Library

“Although we have limited the sessions to 10 people, we plan to add a second larger group for more participants as the groups grow.”