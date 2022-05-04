Clitheroe law firm to host fashion show for hospice at Mytton Fold

Harrison Drury Solicitors is taking part in the hospice’s Corporate Challenge by organising a show at Mytton Fold, Langho, on May 26th at 7pm.

Jenna Atkinson, associate solicitor, said: “There will also be local businesses there with stalls and it is set to be a lovely evening to raise funds for such a worthy cause.”

Jenna Atkinson and Victoria McCann launch Harrison Drury's Corporate Challenge for East Lancashire Hospice