A former nightclub in Burnley has gone up for sale.

Mode nightclub in Hammerton Street is being marketed for sale by estate agents Hilton and Horsfall for offers in the region of £549,950.

The nightclub closed in March this year after nearly a decade operating in town.

Despite attracting some top name the DJs, however, the club had faced some difficulties in recent times including being ordered to stop operating in September 2023 following police concerns over violence at the venue.

The club, and sister venue Projekt in Hammerton Street, were run by husband and wife Jason and Rebecca McQuoid.

In a statement earlier this year, the couple said: “We have dedicated our lives to Mode but there comes a time in life when our family should take priority, we have been in Burnley working every weekend for 10 years and it’s time for us to move on. We have hosted some amazing events, had international renowned artists and consistently brought something different to Burnley.”