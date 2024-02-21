Jason and Rebecca McQuoid, who own and run Mode nightclub in Hammerton Street, made the announcement that the venue would open its doors for the last time on Saturday, March 2nd.

In a statement the couple said: “We have dedicated our lives to Mode but there comes a time in life when our family should take priority, we have been in the town of Burnley working every weekend for 10 years and it’s time for us to move on. We have hosted some amazing events, had international renowned artists and have consistently brought something different to Burnley. We have met some amazing people and watched brands grow into something special.”