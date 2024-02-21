Burnley nightclub Mode to close after a decade in the town
Jason and Rebecca McQuoid, who own and run Mode nightclub in Hammerton Street, made the announcement that the venue would open its doors for the last time on Saturday, March 2nd.
In a statement the couple said: “We have dedicated our lives to Mode but there comes a time in life when our family should take priority, we have been in the town of Burnley working every weekend for 10 years and it’s time for us to move on. We have hosted some amazing events, had international renowned artists and have consistently brought something different to Burnley. We have met some amazing people and watched brands grow into something special.”
The couple added they would now be focusing on their other town centre nightclub, Proj3Kt, which is based in Hammerton Street, adding: “It’s time for us now to focus on doing the same for Proj3kt and continue to bring that something special to Burnley.”