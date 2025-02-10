27 fantastic photos from the second annual Burnley Customer Service Awards

By John Deehan
Published 10th Feb 2025, 15:50 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 15:55 BST
There were plenty of smiles and celebrations at the second annual Burnley Customer Service Excellence Awards.

Hosted by Burnley Business Improvement District (BID) and supported by key sponsors Charter Walk Shopping Centre, Anchor Group Services, ONBRAND4U, and Castlegate Security Services, the event highlighted the exceptional efforts of staff members, retailers, businesses, organisations, service providers and hospitality venues, in delivering top-tier customer experiences across the town.

Themed Burnley BID’s Blooming Brilliant Customer Service Excellence Awards, the winners of each category can be found here. Carry on scrolling to see more images from the night.

1. Burnley Customer Service Awards 2025

. Photo: Andy Ford

2. Burnley Customer Service Awards 2025

. Photo: Andy Ford

3. Burnley Customer Service Awards 2025

. Photo: Andy Ford

4. Burnley Customer Service Awards 2025

. Photo: Andy Ford

Related topics:BurnleyBusiness Improvement DistrictBID
