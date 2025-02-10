A team, set up to deal with alcohol related illnesses across Burnley and East Lancashire, is to be disbanded at the end of March.

The alcohol care service at East Lancashire Hospitals Trust, launched in February 2022, was funded for three years by the NHS National Prevention Programme, to reduce alcohol related harm and the impact of this within the local area. The funding will finish at the end of this financial year and, as a result, the team will close after March 31st.

Tony McDonald, Executive Director of Integrated Care, Partnerships and Resilience at East Lancashire Hospitals Trust said: “The alcohol care team provides a brilliant service to some of our most vulnerable patients, receiving around 200 referrals a month. Unfortunately, the Trust cannot continue the service without funding and it will close after March 31st. We are supporting the team in whatever way we can and would like to thank them for everything they have done. We will continue to work with community partners to ensure patients can access the help they need and we will continue to advocate for this service in the future.”

Pennine Lancashire has been identified as an area of significant risk around alcohol. According to statistics from Lancashire County Council excessive alcohol consumption is England’s second biggest cause of premature mortality behind tobacco use.

The rate of hospital admissions for alcohol-specific conditions for all persons in 2023/24 was significantly higher in Lancashire (692 per 100,000) than observed for England (612) but significantly lower than the North West average (796). The county had a total of 8,766 admissions in the period. Burnley had 699 admissions compared to Preston (1, 071) Chorley (940), South Ribble (815) Fylde (754) and Lancaster (712).