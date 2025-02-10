Hosted by Burnley Business Improvement District (BID) and supported by key sponsors Charter Walk Shopping Centre, Anchor Group Services, ONBRAND4U, and Castlegate Security Services, the event highlighted the exceptional efforts of staff members, retailers, businesses, organisations, service providers and hospitality venues, in delivering top-tier customer experiences across the town.

Conducted by respected industry market research experts, Storecheckers, over 90 stores, restaurants, organisations and business providers in Burnley town centre received ‘mystery shop’ visits last year, which were followed by insights from a panel of professional judges and a public vote to determine this year’s winners across nine competitive categories.

Themed Burnley BID’s Blooming Brilliant Customer Service Excellence Awards, the winners of each category were announced at a glittering award ceremony at Burnley’s Mechanics Theatre.

Who were the winners?

Best Licensed Premise – Bar Mojitos

Best National Retailer – Next

Best Independent Retailer – Florist Lancashire

Best Service Provider– TUI

Best Food Business – The Palazzo

Employee of the Year – Jamie Ninnis at The Perfume Shop

Burnley Town Centre Ambassador – Sweet William Florist

Commitment to Burnley – Althams Travel Burnley

Best Business Overall – Skipton Building Society

Best Long-Serving Business – Haffners Pies and Butchery

‘A fantastic celebration’

Burnley BID project manager Laura Diffey said: “This was a fantastic celebration of Burnley’s incredible businesses, organisation and the passionate individuals behind them. The atmosphere was brilliant, and it was wonderful to see so many people come together to recognise the dedication and hard work that goes into delivering outstanding customer service in our town. These awards truly highlight why Burnley is such a special place to shop, dine and visit.”

Jamie Ninnis, from The Perfume Shop and winner of Employee of the Year Award, said: “I couldn’t be more thankful to the manager of The Perfume Shop, Danielle, who nominated me. I always try and put 110% in and I love working with customers. I absolutely love my job!”

Avril Duckworth, manager at Althams, which won the Commitment to Burnley Award, said: “We’re so happy to win this award. The business has been going since 1874 and we’re all really proud to work there. Between the team we’ve got hundreds of years of travel expertise and we always try and go above and beyond. Burnley is really blooming right now and we’re proud to be a part of its history and its future.”

Skipton Building Society manager Imran Najeeb, which won Best Business Overall, said: “We pride ourselves on our customer service and I’m really proud of the team. A big thank you to all our members as well - that’s why we do this.”

Burnley BID represents town centre businesses and organisations including retail, hospitality and service providers. Established in 2020, the BID focuses on creating a modern, vibrant, and connected town centre, enhancing business opportunities and fostering a proactive community spirit. Initiatives include organising key events to boost footfall, implementing safety measures to reduce crime, free business training and enhancing public spaces. A ballot is currently under way for a second term, which if successful, will allow the BID to continue to support Burnley businesses and organisations for another five-year term until 2030.

For more information on Burnley BID, please visit https://burnleybid.co.uk.

1 . Burnley BID Customer Service Awards All the winners from this year's Burnley BID Customer Service Awards. ©Andy Ford Photo: ANDY FORD Photo Sales

2 . Burnley BID Customer Service Awards Best Licensed Premise – Bar Mojitos Photo: ANDY FORD Photo Sales

3 . Burnley BID Customer Service Awards @Burnley Mechanics__6/3/25_©Andy Ford HIGHLY COMMENDED: Service Provider of the Year - Burnley Mechanics Photo: ANDY FORD Photo Sales