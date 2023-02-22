Cheer and best wishes as finalists announced for the Ribble Valley Business Awards 2023
Cheer is in the air as the finalists are announced for the Ribble Valley Business Awards 2023.
The shortlisted entrants competed against more than 400 businesses to land themselves in the finals of at least one of 18 award categories.
More than 200 guests are expected to attend a black-tie ceremony at Mytton Fold on Thursday, March 23rd, when the winners will be announced. Guests will enjoy a three-course dinner and entertainment by singer Arthur Geldard.
Organiser Rachel Kay said: “We’ve had such a fantastic response again this year with over 700 nominations for over 400 businesses. Our finalists should be incredibly proud as we had so many excellent entries.
"We’re delighted to see a host of first-time finalists in the shortlist as well as plenty of past winners and finalists, too.
"Huge congratulations to all 45 businesses who’ve been shortlisted, some across multiple categories, and thanks again to our judges for their time and support for the awards.
"We can’t wait to celebrate with you all at the awards ceremony.”
Here are the finalists:
Creative Business - sponsored by Stonyhurst Experience
Ella Shaw's Academy of Arts
Musique
Ribble Valley Children's Physiotherapy
Customer Friendly Business - sponsored by Ribble Valley Borough Council
Artisan Escapes
Canine Health and Hydro Ltd
Raymond James Ribble Valley
The Authentic Asian Street Food Stall
Toms Table
Family Business - sponsored by Mind & Business Consultants
Bowland Wild Boar Park
Procters Cheeses Ltd - Kick-Ass Cheese
Swan With Two Necks
Food & Drink Business - sponsored by James' Places
Country Fried
Georgonzola Ltd
Stables Pies Ltd
Health & Wellbeing Business - sponsored by Breaking Cycles CIC
Ribble Valley Children's Physiotherapy
Sarah Pate Clinical Reflexology & Retreats
Sutcliffe School of Dance
Hospitality Business - sponsored by Mantle Packaging Machinery Ltd
La Locanda
Maxwells Cafe Bar
Toms Table
Independent Retailer - sponsored by Empress Fencing
Clitheroe Decorating Centre
Enterprise UAV
EQ Woman
Large Business - sponsored by Forbes Solicitors
Affordable Mobility
Decron Ltd
James Alpe Ltd
Made in Ribble Valley - sponsored by Printed Cup Company & supported by Made in Britain
Bakerboxx
Mark's Artisan Bakery and Pie Shop
Procters Cheeses Ltd - Kick-Ass Cheese
Medium Business - sponsored by NORI HR & Employment Law
Bowland Wild Boar Park
Creative Branding
Toms Table
Micro Business - sponsored by Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing
Ezy Clean Domestic Cleaning Services
Ribble Valley Retreat
The Little Psychology Company
New Business - sponsored by Silverwoods Waste Management Ltd
Azalea Nails and Beauty
Everything Retreat
White Hart Inn
Not For Profit - sponsored by Community Foundation for Lancashire
BBGC Whalley Youth
ELHT & Me at Clitheroe Hospital
The Shop of Hope CIC
Small Business - sponsored by Harrison Drury Solicitors
Country Fried
PLM Health & Fitness
Wigwam Holidays Ribble Valley
Social Media Champion - sponsored by Evans Accountants
Artisan Escapes
Everything Retreat
Feathers & Florence Bridal Studio
Sole Trader - sponsored by Houldsworth Solicitors
H.A.B Domestic Appliance Repairs
Raw Furniture
Ribble Valley Children's Physiotherapy
Tourism Business - sponsored by Mrs Dowsons Farm Park
Bowland Wild Boar Park
Hedgerow Luxury Glamping
The Spread Eagle Inn
Workforce Development - sponsored by Nelson and Colne College Group
Castle Supported Living
James Alpe Ltd
Ribble Valley Chequered Flag Ltd