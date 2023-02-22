Cheer and best wishes as finalists announced for the Ribble Valley Business Awards 2023

The shortlisted entrants competed against more than 400 businesses to land themselves in the finals of at least one of 18 award categories.

More than 200 guests are expected to attend a black-tie ceremony at Mytton Fold on Thursday, March 23rd, when the winners will be announced. Guests will enjoy a three-course dinner and entertainment by singer Arthur Geldard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organiser Rachel Kay said: “We’ve had such a fantastic response again this year with over 700 nominations for over 400 businesses. Our finalists should be incredibly proud as we had so many excellent entries.

Guests at the Ribble Valley Business Awards 2022. Credit: Liz Hall/Liz Henson Photography.

"We’re delighted to see a host of first-time finalists in the shortlist as well as plenty of past winners and finalists, too.

"Huge congratulations to all 45 businesses who’ve been shortlisted, some across multiple categories, and thanks again to our judges for their time and support for the awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can’t wait to celebrate with you all at the awards ceremony.”

Here are the finalists:

Bowland Wild Boar Park took home the Tourism Award in 2022 and are up for three awarrds this year. Credit: Liz Henson Photography

Creative Business - sponsored by Stonyhurst Experience

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ella Shaw's Academy of Arts

Musique

Ribble Valley Children's Physiotherapy

Ribble FM CIC won the Not For Profit Award in 2022. Credit: Liz Henson Photography.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customer Friendly Business - sponsored by Ribble Valley Borough Council

Artisan Escapes

Canine Health and Hydro Ltd

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black Bull won the Hospitality Award in 2022. Credit: Liz Henson Photography

Raymond James Ribble Valley

The Authentic Asian Street Food Stall

Toms Table

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family Business - sponsored by Mind & Business Consultants

Bowland Wild Boar Park

Procters Cheeses Ltd - Kick-Ass Cheese

James Alpe Ltd won the Large Business Award in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swan With Two Necks

Food & Drink Business - sponsored by James' Places

Country Fried

Georgonzola Ltd

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stables Pies Ltd

Health & Wellbeing Business - sponsored by Breaking Cycles CIC

Ribble Valley Children's Physiotherapy

Sarah Pate Clinical Reflexology & Retreats

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sutcliffe School of Dance

Hospitality Business - sponsored by Mantle Packaging Machinery Ltd

La Locanda

Maxwells Cafe Bar

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toms Table

Independent Retailer - sponsored by Empress Fencing

Clitheroe Decorating Centre

Enterprise UAV

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EQ Woman

Large Business - sponsored by Forbes Solicitors

Affordable Mobility

Decron Ltd

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Alpe Ltd

Made in Ribble Valley - sponsored by Printed Cup Company & supported by Made in Britain

Bakerboxx

Mark's Artisan Bakery and Pie Shop

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Procters Cheeses Ltd - Kick-Ass Cheese

Medium Business - sponsored by NORI HR & Employment Law

Bowland Wild Boar Park

Creative Branding

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toms Table

Micro Business - sponsored by Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing

Ezy Clean Domestic Cleaning Services

Ribble Valley Retreat

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Little Psychology Company

New Business - sponsored by Silverwoods Waste Management Ltd

Azalea Nails and Beauty

Everything Retreat

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

White Hart Inn

Not For Profit - sponsored by Community Foundation for Lancashire

BBGC Whalley Youth

ELHT & Me at Clitheroe Hospital

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shop of Hope CIC

Small Business - sponsored by Harrison Drury Solicitors

Country Fried

PLM Health & Fitness

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigwam Holidays Ribble Valley

Social Media Champion - sponsored by Evans Accountants

Artisan Escapes

Everything Retreat

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feathers & Florence Bridal Studio

Sole Trader - sponsored by Houldsworth Solicitors

H.A.B Domestic Appliance Repairs

Raw Furniture

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ribble Valley Children's Physiotherapy

Tourism Business - sponsored by Mrs Dowsons Farm Park

Bowland Wild Boar Park

Hedgerow Luxury Glamping

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spread Eagle Inn

Workforce Development - sponsored by Nelson and Colne College Group

Castle Supported Living

James Alpe Ltd

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad