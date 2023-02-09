Emma Johnson’s Gravy Boat, Sarah Heneghan and Elbow Room will kick off the festival with a gig at The Grand in Clitheroe. The event will take place on International Women’s Day on on Wednesday, March 8th, starting at 7-30pm.

Emma is a saxophonist, composer and the bandleader of Emma Johnson’s Gravy Boat, which performs melodic, cinematic jazz compositions and has been described as “one of the most refreshingly imaginative acts in contemporary jazz”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma said: “I can't wait to return to the Grand to perform with Gravy Boat, as well as to perform some new arrangements of our music featuring the brilliant Elbow Room musicians.”

Composer and drummer, Sarah Heneghan.

Most Popular

Sarah is a composer-performer and drummer, who is driven by a love of collaboration. As well as performing solos associated with her Power Out project, she will play with the Elbow Room.

“Sometimes I stop and reflect on what I do for a living. Being asked to contribute to this event, an ethos which I deeply care about, is an absolute dream,” said Sarah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m so grateful and excited to be supporting other women in music.”

Trish Ferrarin has gone from strength to strength after developing Elbow Room in a Women in Jazz workshop in the 2019 Ribble Valley Jazz and Blues to a fully fledged ensemble. Elbow Room will be playing arrangements of much loved jazz classics as well as Trish’s own compositions.

Female jazz band, Elbow Room.

Tickets are now on sale at The Grand in York Street, Clitheroe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad