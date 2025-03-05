The chairman of a long established shop, that has closed its Burnley branch after four decades of trading, said he has been touched by the outpouring of support since the news was announced.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frank Wilkinson, the chairman of Wilkinson Cameras, said: “We’ve been truly touched by the response to the news, both in the newspaper and online. We’ve received an outpouring of positive comments, emails, and even a new review, with many customers sharing their appreciation—particularly for Brian Degnan who has been with the company for 31 years.

“We’re incredibly grateful for this and wish to thank our loyal staff and customers for their support. We hope to continue looking after our Burnley customers remotely via our website and dedicated customer service team, led by former Burnley manager Graham Hudson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“ Graham moved into this role a few years ago following illness and the tragic passing of a much-loved colleague, and he remains committed to providing the excellent service our customers know and trust.”

The chairman of a long established shop, that has closed its Burnley branch after four decades of trading, said he has been touched by the outpouring of support since the news was announced.

Mr Wilkinson said he was ‘particularly sad’ about the closure of the Burnley shop, with the loss of three jobs, as it was the first branch to open after he started Wilkinson Cameras, an independently owned and run specialist photographic and video retailer, with one shop in Preston in 1986. He said: “We began in Burnley with a small shop in Fleet Walk in 1987 and shortly afterwards moved into our much larger shop on St. James Street.

“Our Burnley branch hasn’t been profitable for some time, but neither did it lose money, so we were happy to continue trading for as long as possible to protect jobs and serve our existing customers. Regrettably the latest large and continuing increases in the minimum wage, which affects salaries at every level, the huge reduction in business rates relief and the much higher contributions for employers’ National Insurance have ensured that our Burnley branch will lose money.”

Mr Wilkinson said that while the company had a successful business, with branches from Carlisle to Chester, the nature of the trade had ‘changed completely’ as mobile phones have taken over a lot of the family-photographer market. He added: “Fortunately, we have a thriving enthusiast and hobbyist business as we’ve concentrated more and more on the keen photographer and professional user.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This however is a much smaller demographic and consequently to be successful, a modern camera shop needs towns and cities with larger populations. As leases end, we’ve exited smaller towns and we’ve opened in Liverpool, Chester and other larger town centres.

“With all our other stores also hit by the extra costs, to safeguard the overall business and continue to be a nationally recognised photographic retailer for many years to come, the company must remain profitable across all branches.”

Wilkinson Cameras has given existing customers an assurance that all equipment warranties and in-store gift vouchers will remain intact.

Mr Wilkinson added: “The Preston store will gladly welcome clients from Burnley and its surrounding areas, maintaining the high level of service for which the company is known.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For those who find the Preston location too far away, the online store aims to deliver the exceptional service and expertise expected from a local shop, ensuring a reliable shopping experience remotely or via customer services. “