A prestigious Burnley wedding venue has won a coveted award.

Crow Wood Hotel was named as the Best Wedding Venue in the hotel category in the Great Northern Wedding Awards. Langho’s Mytton Fold Hotel was highly commended in the category. Launched in 2015, the awards invite married couples across the region to celebrate the skills and creativity of their own wedding suppliers. This year’s was the first to take place since 2020 when the competition was rested to allow the hospitality industry to get back on its feet after the pandemic.

Delighted owner Andy Brown said: “The award is a testament to Crow Wood's team's dedication, hard work, and passion for creating unforgettable wedding experiences.

“We extend heartfelt thanks to everyone who voted and supported us, and we look forward to continuing to make dreams come true for many more couples in the future.”

The latest award follows on from the luxury venue being named as the Large Hotel of the Year in the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023.

The Woodland Spa also received national acclaim last year after winning the title of Best UK Hotel Spa at the prestigious Good Spa Guide Awards 2023 for the second year running.

The Woodland Spa is currently undergoing a £16M renovation project that will elevate it into being one of the UK’s largest luxury spas.

The project, that will also create between 40 and 50 jobs, will see the spa double in size to a huge 60,000 sq ft, featuring a host of world class features including a dramatic vitality pool boasting four spacious hot tubs, ergonomic heated loungers, accessed via the heated poolside promenade and a mezzanine featuring a variety of bespoke relaxation areas with sensory lighting.