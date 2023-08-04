The lavish awards ceremony took place at the Spa Life convention at The Cotswolds Water Park Hotel.

It was there where the impressive range of luxurious facilities and service levels provided at Crow Wood Resort’s flagship spa ensured they beat off stiff competition from some big names including Champneys Spa at Mottram Hall, Rockliffe Hall, Fairmont St Andrews and London-based Bulgari Spa.

The Good Spa Guide Awards recognise and celebrate exceptional service in the luxury spa and wellness industry. And the awards are given entirely on the basis of guest votes.