22 stunning photos as couple marry at St John the Divine Church in Cliviger followed by reception at Limehill Farm Dunnockshaw

Bride Hannah-Louise Ormerod arrived by tractor for her wedding to Joseph Samuel Lancashire.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 16:42 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 16:42 BST

Both farmers, Joe owns Lancashire AG Ltd, a farm contracting and grounds works company. Hannah works full at SWLF as an animal feed advisor and AMTRA as a medicine advisor.

The couple tied the knot in the Ormerod Chapel, part of Hannah’s family heritage, at St John the Divine Church in Cliviger.

Their reception was held on Limehill Farm, Dunnockshaw, Hannah’s childhood farm which the couple have taken over from Hannah’s grandparents, Joan and Jack Ormerod, where they now run their own pedigree limousin cattle.

Guests celebrated in a marquee in the highest meadow on the family farm with a stunning outlook over Pendle hill.

The couple also travelled to their reception in Joe’s tractor, a Fendt 936, and part of the day’s celebrations included a welly throwing competition.

