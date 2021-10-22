Burnley restaurant Aroma tastes success at prestigious English Curry Awards

Aroma owner Adbul Majeed

The Church Street venue scooped the North-West's Most Wanted Restaurant award at a glittering prize ceremony in Birmingham.

The English Curry Awards celebrate the restaurants and takeaways that best epitomise the preparation, efficiency and presentation that goes into making a curry.

Aroma beat off stiff competition from nine other restaurants across the region, and owner Mr Abdul Majeed said it was an incredible privilege to win what was the restaurant's third English Curry Award.

"It was very exciting on the night. The other two English Curry Awards we won were for Best Restaurant; this award is for being the most popular, one where people go again and again.

"It's a real privilege, and it means so much to me. There were some big restaurants in this category, so to win against them is just incredible.

"The staff are over the moon, too. They are delighted. This isn't my award, it's my team's award. Without them this would not be possible.

"I also have a tremendous number of regular customers as well. Their support and custom is incredible.