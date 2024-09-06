Burnley brothers behind multi-million-pound firm link up with Dominic McGregor who built Social Chain with Dragons' Den star Steven Bartlett
Now the success of Morgan and Niall Ratcliffe, which includes securing clients like the NHS and Sure Group, has caught the eye of a star of the business world.
Dominic McGregor, who set up Social Chain with BBC One Dragons' Den investor, Steven Bartlett, has been advising the pair as they prepared for their launch of 'noticed.' earlier this week.
Speaking about the project, Morgan said: “Over the last three years, we've made some great waves in the marketing space and generated some great results for our clients. But 'noticed.' isn't going to help elevate us to a whole new level.
"Dom has played a huge part in steering our direction going forward and having someone who has been there and done it has been a huge help to us.
“It’s massive for us to get noticed by someone like Dom, who sold his business for millions. It’s really good to have someone like that in our corner. It’s exciting.
“We’ve only reached 1% of where we want to be. We’re just scratching the surface. It feels like we’re at the start of a very long journey.”
For the lads, achieving their ambitions is about more than financial gain. They plan on being game-changers.
“My brother and I said, ‘Do we want to cash in or try to change the industry?’
"The answer is the latter.”
The pair also want to inspire young people to take the path less travelled and show them that they, too, can be as successful as the people they see on TV.
“All my friends went to get a trade. None of them went to university. We weren’t well-off in any way.”
While praising their “amazing” team, Morgan added: “There’s nothing special about us. We’re just two working-class lads but we're going to try our best to show that you can swing for the fences. You can make something of yourself.”
It’s clear Dom agrees, writing in his newsletter, “It's crazy that I cannot think of one company off the top of my head who is the go-to B2B agency.
“Having spent time with Morgan and Niall, I believe they can achieve that mission and become the biggest and most impactful B2B marketing agency.”
