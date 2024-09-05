A well known Burnley estate agents is pulling out all the stops to raise as much money as possible in the Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge… with a little help from ‘Robbie Williams.’

Petty Estate Agents has supported the hospice for many years and this year the team are backing the challenge once again with Director Ian Bythell leading the way by taking part in a summer triathlon with a twist.

Ian has already conquered the Yorkshire Three Peaks and cycled the entire 127-mile length of the Leeds Liverpool Canal. Despite a few setbacks, including two punctures and navigating 226 bridges and 91 locks, he managed to get to the finish line. The third element for Ian is a challenge to paddleboard the entire five mile length of Coniston in the Lake District.

AJ As Robbie-The Tribute Show takes place at Nelson Golf Club on Saturday, September 28th, to help raise funds for the Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge. Burnley estate agents Pettys is hosting the show

Other fund raising events on the cards are the annual quiz night which takes place next Monday(September 9th). Hosted at Will’s bar in Barrowford teams of six can enter by donating £50 to the justgiving page and adding “Quiz Night.’ The prize for the winning team is a £100 voucher for Will's. On Saturday, September 28th, Nelson Cricket Club will host an AJ As Robbie-The Tribute Show. Kicking off at 7pm, tickets are £10 available from https://www.pendleside.org.uk/robbie-williams-tribute-night-2. This is a ‘must see’ for all fans of the ex Take That singer Robbie Williams.

So far the company has raised the grand total of £2,218 which is 221 per cent of the initial 1K target. The corporate challenge is a major fund raising event for the hospice and last year companies across Burnley and Pendle raised the massive total of £167,000.