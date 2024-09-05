Pals Ollie Daley, Daisy Welsh and Katie Roberts organised the Sunflower Ball in honour of their much missed friend, Kelly Ann McDermott, who died last year. The money raised will be donated to Breast Cancer Now in Kelly’s name.

Held at the Kestrel Suite in Burnley, the ball was a glittering tribute to Kelly and included a meal, dancing, a performance by vocalist Paul Greenwood and a stunning Abba tribute by Ollie, aka as Diana DoGood, and the Dynamos. Ollie said: “Friends and family came together for a jubilant celebration that echoed Kelly’s spirit. The heart of Burnley showed up in full force with local businesses donating some very generous raffle prizes.”

Ollie thanked everyone who helped to make the night special and has announced that plans are already being made for next year’s ball. Any businesses who would like to get involved are asked to contact [email protected]. Donations, which are being accepted until the end of September, can also be made through this email.

1 . Sunflower Ball at The Kestrel Suite in Burnley raises £3,000 for Breast Cancer Now . Photo: Ursa Major Media Photo Sales

