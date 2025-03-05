Businesses and organisations across Burnley have voted in support of continuing the town’s Business Improvement District.

Following a decisive vote of confidence – 81% of votes in favour – Burnley BID will now continue for a second five-year term.

The resounding backing will enable the BID team to generate more than £1.5m of further investment while driving forward initiatives that enhance the town, support businesses and organisations, and attract visitors until 2030.

Members of the Burnley BID board.

From delivering and supporting town-wide events including Burnley Live, Burnley Believes Christmas Light Switch-On, Burnley Vintage and Performance Car Show and monthly Artisan Markets, to the introduction of town wardens, a Burnley Business Crime Reduction Partnership and the Customer Service Awards, Burnley BID’s work is varied, but with one ultimate goal – to build a stronger more resilient town by working collectively as one.

The ballot saw a strong turnout, with voting also expanded to incorporate additional businesses and organisations beyond the previous scope.

What plans does Burnley BID have in store for the town?

Greater investment into high quality events and festivals in the town including the Christmas Lights Switch-On, Burnley Live and Burnley Vintage and Performance Car Show.

Enhancing marketing and promotional activities to showcase Burnley as a must-visit destination through its Discover Burnley brand.

Expanding safety and security measures to ensure a safe environment for businesses, organisations, shoppers, and visitors.

Initiatives to review and improve the evening economy and strengthen the reputation of the sector.

Supporting local businesses with training and networking opportunities.

Investing in public realm improvements including landscaping and planting schemes to create an inviting atmosphere.

In addition, Groundwork Cheshire, Lancashire, and Merseyside has been appointed as the management organisation for the BID by the Burnley BID board. As a not-for profit registered charity, Groundwork CLM fulfils its role as an accountable body by managing the BID’s income, overseeing the delivery of the business plan, and employing the staff who deliver the BID give-year business plan. Groundwork CLM have operated specialist Business Improvement District management services since 2005 and have managed the Burnley BID since 2020.

‘Allow us to continue our transformative work’.

Laurence O’Connor, Burnley BID chair and owner of Financial Affairs, said: “That such a large majority of businesses and organisations voted for the new BID which is a fantastic result and will allow us to continue our transformative work for another five years. Since its establishment, Burnley BID has played a crucial role in fostering economic growth, improving security, and boosting the town’s reputation as a vibrant destination for shopping, dining, and leisure. From street safety initiatives to promotional campaigns, the BID has worked tirelessly to create a more attractive and prosperous environment for businesses, organisations and the community.” Coun. Lubna Khan, Burnley Council Executive member for development and growth, said: “We are thrilled with the outcome of the Burnley BID ballot. This result is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the BID board and the BID team, as well as the collective belief among local businesses and organisations in our shared vision for Burnley. Burnley BID can build on its successes and continue making Burnley a thriving and welcoming place for all.” Laura Diffey, Burnley BID project manager, said: “The success of Burnley BID is down to the collective effort of the business community. By working together, we can continue to create opportunities, overcome challenges, and ensure Burnley remains a thriving hub for commerce and culture.”