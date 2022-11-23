Equestrian Surfaces Ltd, which has built a stellar reputation in the industry as a global market leader for sustainable surface solutions worldwide, leapt at the chance to get involved in the event and was tasked with supplying over 1,000 tonnes of its signature Cushion TrackTM surface to the P and J Live Arena in Aberdeen whilst constructing and installing two arenas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show, which had previously only been held within the USA, saw over 21,000 spectators travel to Scotland to witness more than 300 Clydesdale horses from all over the world perform and compete.

The award winning team from Burnley's Equestrian Surfaces Ltd played a crucial role in the World Clydesdale Show, the largest single-breed horse show which was held for the first time in the UK this year.

Equestrian Surfaces Sales Director, Thomas Harper, described how the business was thrilled to have been involved in this historic event, saying: “To have played such a crucial role in the show’s first debut outside of the USA is a phenomenal honour, and something we are exceptionally proud of.

In June Equestrian Surfaces was honoured with the Green Award at the Red Rose Awards hosted by the Lancashire Business View in a black tie event at Blackpool Winter Gardens

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrating Lancashire business, commerce, and industry, Equestrian Surfaces provides manufacturing, supply, installation and construction services for indoor and outdoor horse arenas, gallops and lunge pens.