Equestrian Surfaces was honoured with the Green Award at the Red Rose Awards hosted by the Lancashire Business View in a black tie event at Blackpool Winter Gardens

Celebrating Lancashire business, commerce, and industry, Equestrian Surfaces provides manufacturing, supply, installation and construction services for indoor and outdoor horse arenas, gallops and lunge pens.

Equestrian Surfaces Managing Director, James Harper, said: “This year, we were delighted to have been shortlisted in two categories in the Red Rose Awards - the Green Award and the Export Award.

" We’ve invested heavily into the expansion of our services overseas, and into developing our green initiative, in recent years, so it was wonderful to have that recognised in being shortlisted for these awards.

"“All of our surfaces are made using recycled carpet fibres. Our business exists because of our ability to take something that is largely considered to be waste, and repurpose it into something that’s not only useful but practical, durable, and reliable, so you could say that ‘green’ is at the heart of everything we do."

Equestrian Surfaces Director, Thomas Harper said the company's green initiatives had been at the forefront of their development plans as the firm has been making significant investments into incorporating practices which will boost its sustainability and reduce its carbon footprint.

Thomas said: “This award is a testament to the efforts made by the whole team, who have consistently demonstrated a commitment to greener practices.