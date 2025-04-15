Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first sale has been completed of a unit at the new Advance Point site in Burnley.

Barnfield Contractors UK Limited, the development arm of the Barnfield Group, announced the successful completion of the sale of the first unit in Rossendale Road, marking a significant milestone in the development of this flagship project.

The first unit has been acquired by Claremont Pension Scheme, which is currently in discussions with several potential occupiers to anchor the development.

The 22-unit scheme was a pivotal part of the local plan allocated in 2018 and subsequently received planning permission in 2024. The units are built to a shell finish, providing flexibility for future tenants, and are strategically placed just a three-minute drive from the M65 motorway and within a vibrant business hub.

Tracy Clavell-Bate, head of Developments and Acquisition at Barnfield, said: “We are proud to see the first unit at Advance Point secure a sale. This development not only enhances the business landscape in Burnley but also showcases our commitment to delivering high quality commercial properties.”

Richard Hargreaves, representing Claremont Pension Scheme, added: “This is the second unit we have purchased off plan from Barnfield, and we couldn’t be more satisfied. The standard of construction is exceptional, and the shell finish is particularly advantageous as it allows us to tailor the space to meet our tenants’ unique needs.”

Michael Cavannagh from Trevor Dawson commented on the current market landscape: “The positive trends we are witnessing in the market indicate a strong demand for high-quality commercial spaces. Projects like Advance Point are crucial in meeting this demand and supporting the local economy.”