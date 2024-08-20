Work progressing on Barnfield Construction's Advance Point industrial site at Rossendale Road in Burnley
As revealed in June by the Burnley Express, Nelson-based Barnfield Construction is currently working to create Advance Point, providing 22 high specification industrial units from 2,000 sq ft for manufacturing, distribution or light industrial use.
The company has now released drone footage, which we are showing here, of the progress on the development of the site which is positioned next to the existing Rossendale Road Industrial Estate.
Tracy Clavell-Bate, head of development and acquisition at Barnfield Group, said: “We are committed to industrial development across East Lancashire and Advance Point is another hotspot for local businesses to set up, expand and relocate to. We are familiar with the area as Barnfield Construction have developed units for many businesses on Rossendale Road Industrial Estate and completed AMS Technology Park, Billington Road which has recently sold.”
Barnfield have today confirmed to the Burnley Express that the units are expected to be completed and available by the end of this year.
Michael Cavannagh, director of Trevor Dawson, said: “This is an exciting scheme which demonstrates Barnfield Construction’s commitment to the area which desperately needs a supply of units to satisfy demand. The units will be built ready for end users to undertake their own fit out and will be available by the end of the year.”
Barnfield Construction is currenlty working on over 30 sites across the UK inclduing Newtown Mill, the seventh project within the On The Banks development. Working in partnership with Burnley Borough Council, Newtown Mill will provide UClan with a further 35,000 sq ft of teaching space.
