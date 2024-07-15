Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Readstone Construction has handed over the keys to the owners of Pendle Hippodrome after completing a show-stopping refurbishment.

The Altham-based company has worked tirelessly for the past 12 months to transform the former Derby Arms from a rundown, empty pub, into a stunning new hospitality suite set to delight audiences, casts and volunteers alike.

Pendle Hippodrome was given £1.6m of government Levelling Up funding to carry out works which would elevate the theatre to new heights and enable full accessibility for all.

Readstone Construction was awarded the contract early last year and completed the work with timescales and to budget.

Simon Whittam, project manager at Readstone, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the end results of this project, it has been a pleasure to work on such an iconic Colne building.

“I live in Trawden and a lot of staff and contractors are from the local area, so it was important to us to get this right.

“When we first started ripping out wall and ceilings, we realised just how neglected the building had been.

“It has taken a lot of TLC to modernise the building for future use, yet we have been careful to retain and restore some of the building’s original features as these are important parts of the area’s history.”

Such features include elaborate cornices, spindled, winding staircase, stained glass windows and original red brick.

The new look building offers four floors of spacious rooms including a box office, pre-theatre bars, function rooms and kitchens, dressing rooms and stores for props.

It is fully accessible for all and even has a lift which enables disabled access directly on to the stage. Readstone had a full team working on the project for the year and Andy Makin was site manager throughout.

He said: “When you start any job like this, for months it is very much dirt, dust and rubble. Then suddenly, things really start to take shape.

“We have had a fantastic team working on this project, from apprentice bricklayers and joiners to skilled sub-contractors who have helped us retain Pendle Hippodrome’s charm and beauty.

“We’re really proud of the difference we have made to one of Pendle’s historic buildings, and hope the community enjoys this new space for many years to come.”

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council and executive portfolio holder for Growth and Regeneration, said: “It’s great that the refurbishment work on Pendle Hippodrome is now complete – the second of our three theatres being renovated with money from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

“It’s nice to know the theatre has been restored by local people who have taken care to retain and restore some of the building’s original features, as these are important parts of the area’s history.

“And I’m sure people using the theatre will be delighted with how it now looks.”

Three Pendle theatres – the Hippodrome, Colne Muni and The Little Theatre – have all undergone refurbishment works in recent months thanks to Levelling Up funding, with the Muni announcing last week it will reopen in August.