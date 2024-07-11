Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Muni Theatre in Colne will finally be reopening this August with a full autumn schedule filled with music, West-End stars, children’s favourites and more.

The Muni Theatre has been closed since May 2023 for a major refurbishment as part of the levelling-up fund, securing its future for generations to come.

Although there have been setbacks during the works on the venue that was built in 1904, the theatre will reopen on August 24th as part of the Great British Rhythmn and Blues Weekend, Pendle Leisure Trust, have confirmed.

Alison Goode, chief executive of Pendle Lesure Trust, said: “We’re so excited to be finally able to reopen the doors of this prestigious venue after the unexpected delays due to the much-needed, renovation work that was required to future proof this building for generations to come.”

The new season will kick off in August with a number of free events, allowing the public to see for themselves the work that has taken place including a new roof, restoration of the ceiling, re-establishing the original 1900s colour scheme, new energy efficient windows and heating including a new boiler system, new toilets throughout and important major structural work, major stage work and fire proofing and an upgraded catering area.

The autumn season will open on August 24th and 25th with two free events complementing The Blues Festival.

Premier Record Fair will have many stalls selling vinyl and ugitar merchandise in the main hall whilst in the Albert Room, formerly known as The Acoustic Stage there will be two days of the best live music, in conjunction with Pete Barton Management.

Free live music will continue for the grand opening night on Thursday September 5th when Russell Shaun will be performing swing music to the people of Pendle.

Russel, the son of an ex-BBC big band recording artist was introduced to the music of Rat Pack legends Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett and Nat King Cole at a very early age and he’ll be singing to celebrate the reopening.

As part of this official opening night the Box Office will be open and offering a 10% discount on selected tickets for future shows that are booked in person.