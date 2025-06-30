A Colne woman’s star continues to shine as she plays to thousands of music fans at Glastonbury.

Lily Fontaine, who attended Park High School and Burnley College, has once again performed at the iconic festival with her art-rock band English Teacher.

The singer graced The Park Stage on Friday after playing the Left Field last year.

Colne residents took to social media to praise her performance, with one saying she is “true to her roots” and a “fantastic ambassador for our area”. Another commented that “she was the loveliest girl at school and extremely musically talented” while a third said they were “emotional watching [the band]”, calling their set “brilliant”.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Colne singer Lily Fontaine from the band, English Teache,r performing on stage during the Nordoff and Robbins Northern Music Awards at The Albert Hall, Manchester on April 23, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Lily’s rise to fame as the front woman of English Teacher includes taking home the £25,000 Mercury Prize 2024 for their debut album, This Could Be Texas, beating artists like the Last Dinner Party and one of this year’s Glastonbury headliners Charli xcx.