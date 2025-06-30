Colne singer and former Burnley College student wows music fans as rock band English Teacher play at Glastonbury
Lily Fontaine, who attended Park High School and Burnley College, has once again performed at the iconic festival with her art-rock band English Teacher.
The singer graced The Park Stage on Friday after playing the Left Field last year.
Colne residents took to social media to praise her performance, with one saying she is “true to her roots” and a “fantastic ambassador for our area”. Another commented that “she was the loveliest girl at school and extremely musically talented” while a third said they were “emotional watching [the band]”, calling their set “brilliant”.
Lily’s rise to fame as the front woman of English Teacher includes taking home the £25,000 Mercury Prize 2024 for their debut album, This Could Be Texas, beating artists like the Last Dinner Party and one of this year’s Glastonbury headliners Charli xcx.