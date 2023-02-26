To mark the landmark anniversary the youth theatre is delivering a year-long creative programme called ‘Reflections and Revelations: Our People, Our Place and Our Future’ which will capture their extraordinary history, celebrate the memories and milestones and look to the future so they can continue for many years to come.

March is the official 50th Birthday month and the organisation is celebrating with a weekend of fun on Friday and Saturday, March 17th and 18th with three very special events. The first of the Big Birthday Weekend will be a Bingo Boogie hosted by BYT alumni Ollie Daley, aka Diana DoGood, on the Friday. This event is for ages 18 plus only and tickets are £10.

50th birthday celebrations are on the cards at Burnley Youth Theatre

The second event is a family friendly Birthday Bop which will include an afternoon of party games, cake and a special performance of Hansel and Gretel by BYT Alumni Greg Worden and Caitlin Rice-Jones. This is a family friendly free event aimed at under 11s and their families and will run from 2pm to 4pm.

The final event is a karaoke night on the Saturday organised by the youth board which will include live music, a silent disco, mocktail bar and the chance to sing along to all your favourite songs. This event runs from 6pm to 8pm and tickets are free.

For more information go to the youth theatre website

And the theatre has asked for anyone booking tickets to consider making a donation to th Space Hive campaign to run more free or low cost activities in 2023.