Burnley Youth Theatre to go digital and create outdoor classroom after cash windfall announcement

Burnley Youth Theatre has received a massive cash investment of £142,000 which will pay for the theatre space to go digital and create an outdoor classroom.

By Sue Plunkett
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 4:01 pm

The money has been awarded from Arts Council England’s capital investment programme and the youth theatre is one of 66 cultural organisations across the country to benefit from a share of over £22.7M.

The capital investment programme aims to help cultural organisations across the country transform their buildings and equipment so they can operate safely post-pandemic, improve access, seize technological opportunities, and reduce environmental impact.

Set up in 1973, Burnley Youth Theatre deliver, produce and programme a wide range of creative activities, productions and events which engage children, young people and families from its purpose built theatre and across the community.

Anthony Preston, who is chairman of trustees at the youth theatre said: "This investment comes at an important time for our organisation as we prepare to celebrate our 50th anniversary in 2023.

"We have emerged from a challenging two years with renewed vigour and excitement for the next stage of our development.

"This significant award will provide added momentum to the transformation of our facilities, providing updated technical capabilities in our theatre, refurbished toilets, and opening up our fantastic outdoor site for more creative activities.

"At the heart of these changes are improving our green credentials, extending yet further our inclusivity and opportunities for children, young people and their families, and providing a welcoming and excellent experience for our audiences, participants and the local community of Burnley.”

Arts Council England