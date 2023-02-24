News you can trust since 1877
Retro picture gallery looks back at Burnley award winners

Today our delve into the Burnley Civic Trust archive collection takes a look at the many wonderful Burnley people who have won awards for a variety of things over the years.

By Dominic Collis
2 minutes ago

Take a look at these wonderful old photographs.

1. Burnley College awards evening, 1991

Students at the awards evening at Burnley Mechanics with front from right of the picture, County Coun. John Entwistle, chairman of the county council, Mr. Pike, County Coun. Mrs. Ellman, County Coun. Mrs. Joan Keene chair of governors, and behind her, Dr. Kellington

2. Youth workers, 1971

Sixteen voluntary youth workers were honoured on Monday, 27th September 1971, at the Town Hall, when they received long service awards, at the annual meeting of the Youth Advisory Committee.

3. Lowerhouse lollipop man, 1971

A group of Burnley schoolchildren said goodbye to their favourite lollipop man, 73-year-old Mr Percy Whitehead, and presented him with a £5 gift voucher they collected themselves. Mr Whitehead showed children of Lowerhouse Junior School across the busy road for the last time on Friday, 24th September 1971.

4. Gannow Community Centre, 1990

Community Service Award winners Peter, with tankard, and Sheila, with rose bowl. With the some of the other winners and, rear left to right, Mr Roman and Gannow Community Centre’s chairman Tom Houseman and president Coun. Richard Robinson

