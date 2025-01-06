Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The red carpet was rolled out in Burnley this weekend as the town had the honour of hosting only its second ever world film premiere with the release of the new Bank of Dave movie.

Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger had its very first screening at Burnley’s REEL Cinema on Sunday where star Rory Kinnear, who plays the eponymous hero, was joined by the man himself Dave Fishwick as well as other stars from the Netlfix film.

Dave, Rory and director Chris Foggin spoke to the Burnley Express from the red carpet about this momentous event for Burnley.

A delighted Dave, who made his big screen debut in the orginal Bank of Dave movie, which was also premiered in Burnley in 2023, said: “We’re so excited bringing Netlfix to Burnley, the ultimate TV channel in the world, they love it here. There’s something special about the town – once you’re here, you never go home!”

Dave Fishwick at the premiere of his new Netflix film Bank on Dave 2. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Dave also reflected on the role that Burnley locations played in the sequel – more than in the original at his behest – and in particular a certain pub close to his heart.

“It was really important to me before I signed the contract for the new movie that we used a real pub this time. When I was a builder’s labourer and spent a day a week at the college learning bricklaying, at dinnertime me and the lads would go to the Talbot for a pie and a pint and we’d listen to Def Leppard songs on the jukebox.

“Now, I got on the phone to Def Leppard, who were in the original, and got them to the Talbot to do a concert for real.”

Dave also said the new movie shined a light on the “awful” payday loan lenders, which he went after with colleague David Henshaw, and had preyed on vulnerable people and ruined people’s lives.

And the man who has now played Dave twice on the big screen, Hollywood star Rory Kinnear, said it was fantastic to be back in Burnley and back in the north where his father, the late actor Roy Kinnear, grew up.

On playing Dave a second time, he said: “It was like stepping back into the comfiest pair of pyjamas.”

The film is released on Netflix on January 10th.