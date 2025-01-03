Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Step aside Leicester Square, Burnley is set to host only its second ever world film premiere this weekend when the red carpet will be rolled out for the long-awaited sequel to Netflix’s Bank of Dave.

Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger will be screened at Burnley’s REEL Cinemas in Pioneer Place on Sunday, starring Rory Kinnear again in the title role as Burnley’s very own Dave Fishwick.

Dave himself told the Burnley Express that the sequel to the surprise feel-good hit will be bigger and better than ever, with more locations around Burnley used, as well as American stars also playing starring roles.

Based on a true-ish story – two years after founding Britain’s very first community bank, Dave Fishwick takes on an even more dangerous and formidable opponent than the big banks – Payday Loan Companies.

Dave Fishwick and Rory Kinnear who plays Dave at the premiere of his Netflix film Bank of Dave at Reel Cinema in Burnley.

Dave recruits Jessica, an American investigative reporter, and Oliver, a local Citizen’s Advice counsellor, to his cause. Together they embark on a journey that will eventually take them to the United States and help bring down an entire industry of predatory corporations.

Rory Kinnear (Bond) returns as Dave and stars alongside: Chrissy Metz (This Is Us); Rob Delaney (Catastrophe); Jo Hartley (This Is England); Amit Shah (Happy Valley); Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts); and rock legends Def Leppard who perform in the film. You can find out more about the film in this set visit feature released earlier this year. The film will be released on Netflix on Friday January 10th.

In real life, Dave continues to operate his community bank in Keirby Walk and his minibus business in Colne.