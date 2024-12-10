The news you’ve been waiting patiently to hear is finally out – the sequel to hit Netflix film Bank of Dave will soon be on our screens and it’s being premiered in Burnley.

Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger will have its world premiere at the new Reel Cinemas Burnley, in Pioneer Place, on Sunday, January 5th, when Dave will again arrive in one of his own minibuses, as he did at the premiere of the first film last year.

Based on a true-ish story – two years after founding Britain’s very first community bank, Burnley and Pendle businesman Dave Fishwick takes on an even more dangerous and formidable opponent than the big banks – Payday Loan Companies.

The sequel to the surprise smash hit will see more Burnley filming locations used, according to the man himself who told the Burnley Express he insisted to producers that the world should see more of East Lancashire.

Dave Fishwick and Rory Kinnear who plays Dave at the premiere of his Netflix film Bank of Dave at Reel Cinema in Burnley.

Nelson-born Dave said: “I was on set for quite a bit of filming and it was so exciting to work with these big names. Pearce Quigley plays Dave Henshaw who has been central to everything I’ve done.

“It’s been a surreal experience to have these stars in my home, minibus garage in Colne and bank in Burnley. People will be amazed to see so many East Lancashire locations. This film is even bigger than the first and I hope it will be a big boost to our local tourism industry. It’s so exciting.”

Dave, again played by star Rory Kinnear, recruits Jessica, an American investigative reporter, and Oliver, a local Citizen’s Advice counsellor, to his cause.

Together they embark on a journey that will eventually take them to the United States and help bring down an entire industry of predatory corporations. Rory Kinnear (Bond) returns as Dave and stars alongside Chrissy Metz (This Is Us); Rob Delaney (Catastrophe, Deadpool); Jo Hartley (This Is England); Amit Shah (Happy Valley); Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts); and rock legends Def Leppard who perform in the film.

The film will be released on Netflix on Friday, January 10th, 2025.