Filming for the popular hit TV show ‘Brassic’ took place in a Burnley neighbourhood yesterday.

Residents in Rossendale Avenue were on hand with their own cameras as cast and crew spent several hours on set filming for the iconic show’s seventh and final series.

Although there was no sign of actress Michelle Keegan, who plays feisty single mum Erin Croft, and Joe Gilgun who plays Vinnie O’Neill, neighbours were able to watch scenes being shot with other actors from the show. Resident Lindsay Wilkinson said: “It certainly provided a bit of excitement for everyone on a Monday afternoon, particularly when we heard the director say ‘3 2 1 action’ every now and again.”

The cast and crew of hit TV comedy show 'Brassic' were filming in Rossendale Avenue in Burnley this week

The BAFTA nominated comedy drama first aired on TV screens in 2019 on Sky One and follows the lives of a group of friends living in the fictional town of Hawley. Following the shutdown of Sky One, the show was moved to Sky Max. In June 2024, the show was renewed for its seventh and final series, making it the joint longest-running scripted series on Sky alongside ‘Trollied.’ Brassic was also named as the inaugural Best Comedy Drama award at the 2023 Royal Society Televsion Society Awards.

Several locations in Burnley have been used for filming for Brassic over the years including including the former Gannow Baths, and also Hammerton Street.