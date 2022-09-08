The BAFTA-nominated series, which follows the fortunes of petty criminal Vinnie O’Neill and single mum Erin Croft, played by Joseph Gilgun and Michelle Keegan, has won legions of fans since it first aired in 2019.

As revealed in the Burnley Express, several locations have been used in Burnley, including the former Gannow Baths, and on the latest series, the back of Hammerton Street.

Scenes for Brassic were filmed near Gannow Baths in 2019

The nearby Rossendale town of Bacup is the setting for the fictional town of Hawley around which much of the action takes place.