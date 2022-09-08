Brassic in Burnley as new series of hit Sky show airs for fourth season
Eagle-eyed viewers of hit Sky comedy/drama show Brassic will have spotted some familiar backdrops on our TV screens recenlty as Season four begins.
The BAFTA-nominated series, which follows the fortunes of petty criminal Vinnie O’Neill and single mum Erin Croft, played by Joseph Gilgun and Michelle Keegan, has won legions of fans since it first aired in 2019.
As revealed in the Burnley Express, several locations have been used in Burnley, including the former Gannow Baths, and on the latest series, the back of Hammerton Street.
The nearby Rossendale town of Bacup is the setting for the fictional town of Hawley around which much of the action takes place.
Burnley has become something of a go-to place for film and television in recent years with Oscar-winner The King’s Speech filmed at Harle Syke’s Queen Street Mill, and a host of other shows also filmed in the town including Peter Kay’s Car Share.