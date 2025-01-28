Hope for Burnley town centre Post Office as WH Smith looks to sell its stores

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Uncertainty was cast over the future of Burnley town centre Post Office earlier this week when an announcement was made about its base.

WH Smith is looking to sell its all of its stores after more than 230 years in business, including the one in Charter Walk Shopping Centre, which is home to a Post Office.

But WH Smith, which also has a shop in Castle Street, Clitheroe, has confirmed that the Post Office will continue to operate even if the retail business is sold.

A WH Smith spokesperson said: “WH Smith is proud of its partnership with the Post Office, which has delivered benefits for the customers of both organisations since 2006 and currently operates in around 200 WH Smith stores. Our Post Office partnership is an important part of our High Street business and will continue should a sale of our High Street business to new owners proceed.”

The news comes after the Post Office announced plans last November to close 115 branches.