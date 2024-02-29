Camera crews move into Burnley as filming begins for 'Bank of Dave 2:The Sequel' at Banny's fish and chip restaurant
and live on Freeview channel 276
Camera crews arrived early at Banny’s drive through fish and chip restaurant in Trafalgar Street and were filming until around 11-30am. The area around the Keirby Hotel is also said to be one of the locations for filming of ‘Bank of Dave 2: The Sequel.’
The film, which this time will tell the story of Burnley businessman Dave Fishwick’s attempt to take down payday lenders, is the follow-up to the surprise 2023 hit movie, which charted Dave’s attempt to set up a high street bank. Dave has said the success of the movie, and subsequent worldwide exposure has changed his life, and promised that the sequel will be even bigger than the original. The film put Burnley on the global map last year with Bank of Dave. Aswell as a selection of locations in Burnley film crews will also be shooting scenes in Colne and the Ribble Valley. Dave has a 60-strong crew at his house converting his helicopter hangar into a studio.
Dave said: “I’ve also got crew inside my house taking down pictures and replacing them with pictures of Rory Kinnear and Jo Hartley, who will again be playing myself and my wife in the new film. We will be closing down parts of Burnley and filming more scenes in the town than last time even. That’s something I’ve really pushed for.”
The sequel, which welcomes back British talent Rory Kinnear aswell as other cast members from the original film, will also have more of an international flavour this time around, with a number of established US stars jetting in from Stateside to film. Indeed, such was the success of the first film, it even ranked higher than Tom Cruise hit Top Gun sequel Maverick for a time in the USA and Canada.