Burnley schoolboy set for fame in new TV mini series with stars of 'Lost' 'Game of Thrones and 'Downton Abbey' stars
A Burnley schoolboy is counting down to making his film debut in just two weeks.
The gripping new apocalypse drama ‘Last Light’ is set to premiere on Wednesday, September 8th, and Taylor Fay from Burnley is among the stellar cast which includes 'Lost' star Matthew Fox and Joanne Froggatt of ‘Downton Abbey’ fame.
Tom Wlaschiha (“Game of Thrones”), and Amber Rose Revah (Marvel’s “The Punisher”) also star in the series.
Based on the bestselling novel by Alex Scarrow, the survival thriller centres on a family's desperate bid to reunite as the world is brought to near collapse during an energy crisis.
Matthew Fox and Joanne Froggatt star as husband and wife in the action-packed five-part series.
Andy a petrochemical engineer, is in the Middle East on a business trip just as the world's oil supply is compromised.
Meanwhile, Andy's teenage daughter Laura (Alyth Ross) awaits news in London, as his wife Elena (Froggatt) and son Sam (Taylor Fay) deal with the crisis in Paris.
As the global catastrophe worsens, each family member will make tremendous sacrifices in their search for one another.
The show premiered at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in June.
Taylor joined the cast on the red carpet at the 61st Monte-Carlo Television Festival where the opening screening was the world premiere of 'Last Light' which is being produced by MGM International TV Production and already on release in the United States and Australia.
Shot in Prague last year, Taylor was accompanied by his mum, Laura Bell, as chaperone and acting coach.
She said: "Taylor just took it all in his stride. He was chosen for the role because they wanted someone who was natural and not too theatrical and that is Taylor to a tee.
"The director, Dennie Gordon, was so impressed with Taylor, she really warmed to him and kept saying what a find he was.
"It was such a fantastic experience for him, he absolutely loved it and wanted to be on set to watch everything even when his scenes had been shot."
And it appears Taylor is following in the footsteps of his big sister Jessica who is already a seasoned actress.
Last year Jessica starred in a hard hitting new film about a bullied schoolgirl, simply called 'Jessica' and based on her own life experiences.