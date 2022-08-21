Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans paid tribute to the 52-year-old in the 15th minute of the Lancashire derby against Blackpool after the former Clarets midfielder died last week, following a battle with Motor Neurone Disease.

Preston-born Johnrose, who started his career at Blackburn Rovers, was diagnosed with the degenerative disorder in 2017, and dedicated his final years to spreading awareness about the disease and raising funds for charity.

The popular ex-Bury man joined Burnley for the first of his three spells in 1999 when signed by Stan Ternent and made his debut in a 1-1 draw at home to Reading in the old Second Division.

Burnley fans applaud the late Lenny Johnrose, during the match Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Blackpool - Saturday 20th August 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2022 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnrose, who netted his first goal in a 3-1 win against Colchester United in April, went on to make 39 appearances the following season as the Clarets won promotion to Division One.

His second and third spells at the club, which sandwiched time away with the Shakers and Swansea City, were short-lived, though he fittingly brought his career to an end at Turf Moor in May 2004 where Sunderland were the opponents.

Here’s the moment that the fan favourite was remembered by supporters.