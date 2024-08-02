A young Burnley actor is reprising his role as the brother of celebrity Alan Carr in a sitcom based on the childhood of the popular comedian.

The next episode of the second series of ‘Changing Ends’, made by the multi-award winning Baby Cow Productions, is is due to air tomorrow (Saturday) night on ITV X. Alan stars in the series as himself in present day, whilst taking on the role of young Alan is rising star Oliver Savell. And Burnley’s Taylor Fay plays his younger brother Gary.

Viewers will see the family, including Shaun Dooley, who plays Alan’s dad and Nancy Sullivan who plays his mum, go on a caravan holiday.

Burnley actor Taylor Fay (second from right) plays Gary, in 'Changing Ends,' the hit sitcom based on the childhood of UK comedian Alan Carr (second from left). Shaun Dooley (Left) plays Alan's dad and Alan himself is played by Oliver Savell. Nancy Sullivan plays the mum

Taylor’s proud mum, Laura Bell, said: “It’s a really fun episode and we filmed it right next to a firing range so had to film the scenes between rounds of gun fire!

“Taylor had an amazing time and lots of laughs, it was lovely going to set again as it was all the same team so it felt like we hadn’t been away.

“Taylor and Ollie get on so well which is lucky because they live together for the best part of shooting. It was lovely this time as one of the hotels was right next to a cinema / Nando’s and shopping centre, so that meant they had some down time after a long day filming.”

Filming for the hit comedy, which first hit TV screens last year, takes place over six weeks and days can be over nine hours long. Laura added: “They work really hard on set, and, as all the kids are all busy young actors this also includes fitting in their additional working commitments including auditions for upcoming roles .

“It can sometimes be super hectic and your child has really got to love it to live this life. I keep waiting for Taylor to tell me ‘no’ or he’s had enough but honestly every time I watch him I feel like he’s growing and getting better with each audition.”

Taylor, who is following in the footsteps of his talented sister Jessica who is also an accomplished actress, writer and film maker who holds the title of the youngest award winning film maker in the UK, has two other acting credits to his name. He played the character of Alby Rollins in the second season of the American fantasy series ‘Shadow and Bone.’ It went straight to number one on Netflix on its release in March 2023.

Taylor also appeared in the apocalypse drama ‘Last Light’ which boasts a stellar cast including 'Lost' star Matthew Fox and Joanne Froggatt of ‘Downton Abbey’ fame. Tom Wlaschiha (“Game of Thrones”), and Amber Rose Revah (Marvel’s “The Punisher”) also star in the series which premiered in September last year.

And ‘Last Light’ hit number two in the UK on Amazon Prime video. On the back of this Taylor has been extremely busy with auditions and meetings. He has signed with a major USA team and is represented by Carol Wilson, his UK agent and USA manager.

Laura added: “So far the feedback from season two of ‘Changing Ends’ has been incredible.. We couldn’t be prouder of this team and especially Ollie, he’s such a great kid and a fantastic actor. Fingers crossed for a season three.”